Johnstown Tomahawks keep on winning and now have seven straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Johnstown Tomahawks as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks, making it seven in a row. They won 5-0 over Danbury.

The Tomahawks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Justin Rapp scoring in the first period, assisted by Ryan Panico and David Matousek .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Johnny Ulicny struck, assisted by Drake Albers and Anthony Galante .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Anthony Galante halfway through the first period, assisted by Drake Albers and Tyler DesRochers .

Ethan Perrault increased the lead to 4-0 late into the third period, assisted by Ryan Panico and Justin Rapp.

In the end the 5-0 came from Ryan Panico who increased the Tomahawks' lead, assisted by Gabriel Lunn and David Matousek, late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Sunday at 1 p.m. CST, this time in Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena.