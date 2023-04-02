Johnstown Tomahawks keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Johnstown Tomahawks as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Maine Nordiques, making it five in a row. They won 5-3 over Maine.

The visiting Tomahawks opened strong, early in the game with Justin Rapp scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ethan Perrault and Drake Albers .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Will Moore late in the first period, assisted by Gabriel Lunn and Will Bowman .

Kellen Murphy scored early into the second period, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Filip Wiberg .

The Tomahawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Will Lawrence .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Nick Ahern beat the goalie, assisted by Drake Albers and Justin Rapp.

The Nordiques narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Filip Wiberg scored, assisted by Brendan Kimball and Kellen Murphy.

The Nordiques narrowed the gap again with a goal from Filip Wiberg, assisted by Jonny Meiers and Nicholas Bernardo at 8:09 into the third period.

Will Lawrence increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Andrew King and Ryan Vellucci .

Both teams were called for five penalties.

Next games:

The Nordiques will travel to the Northeast Generals on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at New England Sports Village. The Tomahawks will face Philadelphia Rebels on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.