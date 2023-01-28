Johnstown Tomahawks got a shut out against Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Johnstown Tomahawks picked up a decisive road win against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Will Moore scored, assisted by Gabriel Lunn and Ryan Johnson.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Tomahawks led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Justin Rapp scored, assisted by Ryan Panico . That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena.