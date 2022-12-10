Johnstown Tomahawks dig deep in the third to win against Maine Nordiques

The Johnstown Tomahawks and the visiting Maine Nordiques were tied going into the third, but Johnstown pulled away for a 6-4 victory in game action.

The Nordiques started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Laurent Trepanier scoring in the first period, assisted by Aidan Coupe and Jackson Foddrill .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first period when Nicholas Bernardo scored, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Seth Murch .

Will Moore scored late in the second period, assisted by Ryan Panico .

Late, the Tomahawks made it 2-2 with a goal from Ryan Vellucci .

The Tomahawks took the lead within the first minute when Zachary Aben scored, assisted by Ryan Panico and Drake Albers .

Brendan Gibbons tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Filip Wiberg and Henrik Hallberg .

Nick Ahern took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Vellucci.

Henrik Hallberg tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Jackson Foddrill.

David Matousek took the lead five minutes later.

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 6-4 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Zachary Aben.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in Johnstown at 1st Summit Arena.