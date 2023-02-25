Johnstown Tomahawks couldn't stop star-studded New Jersey Titans from winning
The New Jersey Titans and the Johnstown Tomahawks met on Friday. New Jersey came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.
The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Titans took the lead when Brendan Dumas scored assisted by Brady Hildreth and Ben Muthersbaugh .
Owen Luik increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Anthony Calafiore and Reece Brednich .
Ryan Novo increased the lead to 3-0 one minute later, assisted by Marcus Sang and Leo Schwartz .
In the end the 4-0 came from Brendan Dumas who increased the Titans' lead, assisted by Owen Luik and Anthony Calafiore, late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.