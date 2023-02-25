Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Johnstown Tomahawks couldn't stop star-studded New Jersey Titans from winning

The New Jersey Titans and the Johnstown Tomahawks met on Friday. New Jersey came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

img_500259084_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:44 PM

The New Jersey Titans and the Johnstown Tomahawks met on Friday. New Jersey came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Titans took the lead when Brendan Dumas scored assisted by Brady Hildreth and Ben Muthersbaugh .

Owen Luik increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Anthony Calafiore and Reece Brednich .

Ryan Novo increased the lead to 3-0 one minute later, assisted by Marcus Sang and Leo Schwartz .

In the end the 4-0 came from Brendan Dumas who increased the Titans' lead, assisted by Owen Luik and Anthony Calafiore, late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Young.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for Feb. 22
February 22, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
February 21, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf