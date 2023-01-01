Johnstown Tomahawks beat Northeast Generals in shootout at home

The game between the home-team Johnstown Tomahawks and the visiting Northeast Generals was a hard fought and hotly contested matchup. It took penalties to separate the teams, and in the end it was the home side who managed to keep their cool as they won 3-2.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Tomahawks will play the Titans at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena, and the Generals will play the Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.