Jogi strikes twice as Philadelphia Rebels beat Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Philadelphia Rebels defeated the visiting Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 4-2 on Friday.

The hosting Rebels took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from klaus jogi . Dominic Foglia assisted.

The Hat Tricks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Jake Howard late into the first, assisted by Andrew Eberling and Ryan Johnson.

The Hat Tricks' Andrew Eberling took the lead late in the first, assisted by Logan Furstenau and Ryan Johnson.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 3-2 going in to the third period.

The Rebels increased the lead to 4-2 with 46 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Oliver Band , assisted by Maxwell Marquette and Connor Sedlak .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.