Janesville Jets win at home against Chippewa Steel

The Janesville Jets won the home game against the Chippewa Steel 5-1 on Saturday.

The Steel took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tomas Trunda . Sam Rice and Kade Nielsen assisted.

The Jets tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Parker Mabbett scored, assisted by Teddy Merrill and Joseph Kramer .

The Jets took the lead early into the second period when Gabriel Lundberg beat the goalie, assisted by Gustav Portillo and Mack Keryluk .

The Jets made it 3-1 with a goal from Ryan Williams .

Jimmy Doyle increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by CONNER BROWN and Parker Mabbett.

Connor Deturris increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Williams and Josh Orrico .

Next games:

The Jets play Springfield away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Edwards Ice Arena. The Steel will face Minnesota Wilderness at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.