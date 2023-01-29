Janesville Jets win 9-5 at home against Chippewa Steel

The Janesville Jets won at home on Saturday, handing the Chippewa Steel a defeat 9-5.

The hosting Jets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Max Wagener . Jaden Johnson and Josh Orrico assisted.

The Steel tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Sam Rice scored.

The Jets took the lead with a goal from Ryan Williams in the first period, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Kyle Kudrna .

The Jets' Merril Steenari increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jimmy Doyle and Connor Deturris .

The second period ended with a 7-3 lead for the Jets.

The Steel narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Noah Grolnic beat the goalie, assisted by Tomas Trunda and Kade Nielsen .

Connor Deturris increased the lead to 8-4 two minutes later, assisted by Kyle Kudrna and Jimmy Doyle.

Gabriel Lundberg increased the lead to 9-4 one minute later, assisted by Mack Keryluk .

The Steel narrowed the gap to 9-5 with 01.56 remaining of the third after a goal from Peyton Platter , assisted by Shawn Ramsey and Matthew Grannan .

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Jets host Fairbanks at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena and the Steel welcome the Kenai River Brown Bears at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.