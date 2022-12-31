Janesville Jets win 5-3 at home against Anchorage Wolverines
The Janesville Jets won at home on Friday, handing the Anchorage Wolverines a defeat 5-3.
The visiting Wolverines took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Westin . Cameron Morris and Cooper Morris assisted.
The Jets' Max Wagener tied it up 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Matthew Hale and Kyle Kudrna .
Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Jets led 3-2 going in to the third period.
Max Wagener increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by CONNER BROWN and Josh Orrico .
The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 4-3 with five seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cameron Morris, assisted by Jackson Reineke and Clay Allen .
The Jets increased the lead to 5-3 with one second remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Deturris , assisted by Mack Keryluk and Ethan Begg .
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.