Janesville Jets pull ahead in the third to defeat Springfield Jr. Blues

The Janesville Jets were victorious on the road against the Springfield Jr. Blues. After two periods, the teams were tied at 0, but Janesville pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The Jets first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Ethan Begg , assisted by Gustav Portillo and Noah Gibbs .

Adyn Merrick tied the game 1-1 one minute later, assisted by Drew Berres .

Gabriel Lundberg took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Ryan Williams and Josh Orrico .

Cole Lonsdale tied it up 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Nikita Nikora and Drew Berres.

The Jets took the lead with 01.51 remaining of the third after a goal from Noah Gibbs, assisted by Connor Deturris and Merril Steenari.

The Jets increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.06 remaining of the third after a goal from Connor Deturris, assisted by Ethan Begg and CONNER BROWN .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.