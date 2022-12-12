Janesville Jets have ended their losing streak after 3-7 vs. Minnesota Wilderness

The game between the Minnesota Wilderness and the hosting Janesville Jets finished 7-3. Janesville's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jimmy Doyle . CONNER BROWN and Noah Gibbs assisted.

The Wilderness tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Charlie Erickson scored, assisted by Severi Sulonen.

The Jets scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Wilderness narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third period when Joe Cesario scored.

Max Wagener increased the lead to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Noah Gibbs and Isaac Nett.

The Jets increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Joseph Kramer , assisted by Gunnar Williams and Tyler Pfister .

The Jets increased the lead to 7-3 with 52 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jacob Delaney, assisted by Josh Orrico and Jaden Johnson .

Next up:

On Friday, the Jets will host the Ice Dogs at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena and the Wilderness will play against the Jr. Bues at 7:05 p.m. CST at Nelson Center.