Janesville Jets have ended their losing streak after 1-6 vs. Minnesota Wilderness

The game between the Minnesota Wilderness and the hosting Janesville Jets finished 6-1. Janesville's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The hosting Jets opened strong, early in the game with Ryan Roethke scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Conner De Haro and Gunnar Williams .

The Jets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Merril Steenari halfway through the first period, assisted by Jimmy Doyle and Connor Deturris .

The Jets' Gustav Portillo increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg .

The Wilderness' Kevin Marx Noren narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Max Wattvil and Michael Quinn.

The Jets scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Mack Keryluk increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Noah Gibbs and Charlie Lieberman .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.