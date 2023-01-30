Jake LaRusso behind Northeast Generals' win over Maine Nordiques

The game between the Northeast Generals and the Maine Nordiques saw Northeast's Jake LaRusso in deadly form. Jake LaRusso scored all four goals for Northeast in Northeast's 4-1 home win.

And Oliver Genest scored for Maine.

The Generals scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Generals will host the Tomahawks at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena, and the Nordiques will visit the Rebels at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.