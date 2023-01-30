Jake LaRusso behind Northeast Generals' win over Maine Nordiques
The game between the Northeast Generals and the Maine Nordiques saw Northeast's <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/478670/jake-larusso">Jake LaRusso</a> in deadly form. Jake LaRusso scored all four goals for Northeast in Northeast's 4-1 home win.
And Oliver Genest scored for Maine.
The Generals scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.
Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Generals led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Generals will host the Tomahawks at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena, and the Nordiques will visit the Rebels at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee.