Ivey's two goals net Amarillo Wranglers victory over El Paso Rhinos

The Amarillo Wranglers beat the hosting El Paso Rhinos on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Wranglers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Pierce Patterson . Ben Ivey assisted.

AJ Reed scored early into the second period, assisted by David Tolan and Frank Tafelski .

Late, Ben Ivey scored a goal, assisted by Pierce Patterson, making the score 2-1.

Ryan Gingher tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Connor Mariner and Mason Kelly .

Ben Ivey took the lead one minute later, assisted by Jack Ivey .

The Wranglers increased the lead to 4-2 with 15 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ronan Walsh , assisted by Rihards Simanovics .

Next up:

The Rhinos travel to New Mexico on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas. The Wranglers will face Oklahoma on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.