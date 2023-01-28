In top form, St. Cloud Norsemen take another victory

The St. Cloud Norsemen are now in a strong position. When the team met the North Iowa Bulls at home on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 4-3, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Hunter Hanson . Duke Kiffin and Jack Wandmacher assisted.

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tyler Dysart with a minute left into the first, assisted by Blake Perbix and Andrew Clarke .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Norsemen led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Logan Dombrowsky narrowed the gap to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Scott and Nolan Abraham .

The Bulls narrowed the gap again late in the third when Landon MacDonald beat the goalie, assisted by Max Scott and Jack Mesic .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. CST, this time in North Iowa at Mason City Arena.