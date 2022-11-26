In top form, Philadelphia Rebels take another victory

The Philadelphia Rebels are now in a strong position. When the team met the Johnstown Tomahawks at home on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-3, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The Tomahawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Drake Albers. Anthony Galante and Isaac Holt assisted.

The Rebels tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Luke DeVries late in the first, assisted by Connor Sedlak and Joshua Player.

Zero goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Zachary Aben narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Drake Albers and Anthony Galante.

Joshua Player increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third, assisted by Connor Sedlak.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena.