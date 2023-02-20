Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

In top form, Odessa Jackalopes take another victory

The Odessa Jackalopes are now in a strong position. When the team met the Lone Star Brahmas on the road on Monday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 8-5, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

img_500256458_rinklive.png
February 20, 2023 04:57 PM

The Jackalopes took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Dayne Hoyord .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Michael Kadlecik scored, assisted by Cameron Dunn .

The Jackalopes' Justin Hughes increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Jackson Hay and John Perdion .

The second period ended with a 7-4 lead for the Jackalopes.

The Brahmas narrowed the gap to 7-5, after only 14 seconds into the third period when Ryan Comishock beat the goalie again, assisted by Jakob Karpa and Ray Murakami .

The Jackalopes increased the lead to 8-5 with 01.05 remaining of the third period after a goal from Cameron Dunn, assisted by Ryan Mansfield and Jackson Hay.

Both teams were called for 10 penalties.

Next games:

On Friday the Brahmas will play on the road against the Mudbugs at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum, while the Jackalopes will face the Rhinos road at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.