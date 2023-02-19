In top form, Anchorage Wolverines take another victory

The Anchorage Wolverines are now in a strong position. When the team met the Janesville Jets at home on Saturday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 8-5, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

Next games:

The Wolverines play Fairbanks away on Friday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena. The Jets will face Fairbanks at home on Tuesday at 10 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.