Hungarian forward Levente Keresztes enjoying successful third season with New Jersey Titans

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — New Jersey center Levente Keresztes has had quite a unique path.

He didn’t exactly grow up in a hockey hotbed in Budapest, Hungary, and perhaps it’s fitting he first got a stick in his hand almost by chance.

Keresztes had issues with his foot as a kid and a doctor told him his only options were to swim or skate. When he first started skating, hockey wasn’t in the plans.

However, his parents took him to a rink at a local mall and the rest is history.

“I went and skated a few times and one of the people there was actually a hockey coach and he thought I was a little better skater than other kids at that point. So he wanted me to try hockey,” Keresztes said. “So I went to my hometown team and tried it and I ended up playing there for 13 years.

He’s got a tremendous amount of talent and passion for the game and him and his family have sacrificed so much over the years. New Jersey head coach Craig Doremus

“After my second year in 16U I got drafted into the NCDC and eventually the NAHL by the Titans. It’s been a lot but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Fast forward to today and Keresztes is 40 games into his third season with the Titans. The 6-foot-4 center is currently second on New Jersey’s roster in goals (16) and third in points (37).

Keresztes was one of three Titans selected for the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in Pittsburgh earlier this month. He holds an offer from Long Island University but currently isn’t sure what his future looks like.

Either way, those closest to him aren’t surprised to see him have the success he is this season.

“He’s an extremely cerebral player and I think he has an impressive ability to process the game both with and without the puck. And I’ve seen him mature a ton, both on and off the ice,” New Jersey head coach Craig Doremus said. “Especially over the past 24 months as he’s gotten more comfortable here.”

Doremus added he's been impressed by his ability to read plays and Keresztes’ “hockey IQ” has been noticeably better this season. Along with his play in his own end.

“He’s obviously been a gifted goal-scorer and playmaker throughout his time here. But I think the biggest jump in his game has been his defensive play,” Doremus said. “We shifted him from the wing to center and quite often people see the production or numbers he’s putting up.

"But what people don’t realize is that he’s doing it against other team’s top lines and top players.”

The Titans drafted Keresztes in the 16th round (429th overall) back in 2020. Doremus said in hindsight the Hungarian forward was a “hidden gem” and he’s both fortunate and thankful his scouting staff initially found him.

New Jersey (25-13-1-2) is currently second in the East Division and owns the NAHL’s fifth-best record. The Titans have also scored the league’s sixth-most goals (143) and Keresztes is a big reason why.

New Jersey won the Robertson Cup last season and those who return want to make another run this spring.

“It’s a really great program and it’s helped me a lot,” Keresztes said. “It’s so professional and Jersey is probably the best place to be in the (NAHL). I love it.”

Keresztes first came to the United States full-time in 2019 as he played for the NCDC’s Twin City Thunder. He had played a few tournaments in North America growing up but the 2019-20 season was his first full season in the States.

As the past four years have gone by Keresztes has grown more comfortable.

However, Middletown, New Jersey, is a bit more than a stone’s throw away from Budapest.

“It was tough at the beginning because you’re living in a foreign country,” Keresztes said. “My English wasn’t very good at that point and I was struggling with living away from home for the first time, so it was kinda hard. But it taught me a lot of things and I think I handled it well.”

“At first he looked up to the veteran players in terms of how to play the game and how to behave off the ice,” Doremus added. “But what you’re seeing now is he’s the one that’s a gravitational figure for our hockey team. Many of the players, both young and old, lean on him and he’s got a great demeanor to him.”

And for Doremus personally, his relationship with Keresztes is a special one.

“We’ve really been able to connect and I’ve been able to express how much I care about him, how much I believe in him and how much I trust him," Doremus said. "I’ve tried to make it personal with him and connect with him almost on a different level than just player to coach, because I almost look at him as one of my own.

“He doesn’t have his parents to go home to at night and lean on, and I’ve wanted to become more than just his coach. And I’ve really enjoyed our relationship and getting to watch him evolve and grow here.”

With 19 games left in the regular season, Doremus hopes that game continues to evolve. The two would love to make another playoff run together and hope to hoist another Robertson Cup together this spring.

But whatever happens over the ensuing months, Doremus has a message for his third-year forward: Be the best version of yourself every day.

“I know if Leve does that he’s going to be happy with the end result both in the short term and the long term,” Doremus said. “He’s an unbelievable kid and a special hockey player. He’s got a tremendous amount of talent and passion for the game and him and his family have sacrificed so much over the years.

“I just want to see him be the best version of himself every shift and every day. If he does that, not only is our team going to benefit, but more importantly, he’s going to benefit in the long run.”