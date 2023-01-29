Howard scores twice in New Mexico Ice Wolves' win over Odessa Jackalopes
The New Mexico Ice Wolves beat the hosting Odessa Jackalopes 5-4 on Saturday.
The Ice Wolves started off strong and took the lead early in the game with William Howard scoring in the first period, assisted by Ryan Johnson and Yusaku Ando .
The Jackalopes tied the game 1-1 in the first period when William Marshall struck, assisted by Blake Arneson and Ryan Mansfield .
The Ice Wolves took the lead with another goal from William Howard late in the first period, assisted by Yusaku Ando.
The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Ice Wolves.
Sully Scholle increased the lead to 5-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Nikolai Dulak and Yusaku Ando.
Trevor Taulien narrowed the gap to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Emerson Goode .
The Jackalopes' Trevor Taulien narrowed the gap again, assisted by Michael Kadlecik at 18:57 into the third period.
Next games:
The Jackalopes host Shreveport on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum. The Ice Wolves will face El Paso on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Outpost Ice Arenas.