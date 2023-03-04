Home win for North Iowa Bulls against St. Cloud Norsemen after penalty shootout

The St. Cloud Norsemen faced the North Iowa Bulls on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end North Iowa was crowned winner as the game finished 5-4.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.