Junior and Prospects NAHL

Home win for North Iowa Bulls against St. Cloud Norsemen after penalty shootout

The St. Cloud Norsemen faced the North Iowa Bulls on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end North Iowa was crowned winner as the game finished 5-4.

img_500262380_rinklive.png
March 03, 2023 10:35 PM

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud MAC Arena.

