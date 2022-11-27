SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Home win for Minnesota Wilderness against Janesville Jets after penalty shootout

The Janesville Jets faced the Minnesota Wilderness on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Minnesota Wilderness was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 26, 2022 10:02 PM
Coming up:

The Wilderness play St. Cloud away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. The Jets will face Minnesota Wilderness at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.