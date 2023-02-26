Home win for El Paso Rhinos against Odessa Jackalopes after penalty shootout

The Odessa Jackalopes faced the El Paso Rhinos on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end El Paso was crowned winner as the game finished 3-2.

Next up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Rhinos hosting the Wranglers at 8 p.m. CST at El Paso County Events Center, and the Jackalopes playing the Ice Wolves at 7:15 p.m. CST at Ector County Coliseum.