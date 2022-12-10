SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Junior and Prospects | NAHL

Home win for Chippewa Steel against Minnesota Wilderness after penalty shootout

The Minnesota Wilderness faced the Chippewa Steel on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Chippewa was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

500196145_1d9c7782aa760ceece2d6c19bb7bbd3c.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 09, 2022 10:45 PM
Share

The Minnesota Wilderness faced the Chippewa Steel on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end Chippewa was crowned winner as the game finished 4-3.

The Steel have now won four straight home games.

Next up:

The Steel host Kenai River on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The Wilderness will face Janesville on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena.

Related Topics: CHIPPEWA STEEL