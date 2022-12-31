SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Home win for Aberdeen Wings against St. Cloud Norsemen after penalty shootout

The St. Cloud Norsemen faced the Aberdeen Wings on the road in a game. It was a draw at full-time and not even overtime could separate the two. It took penalties to decide the tie, where in the end the home team was crowned winner as the game finished 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 10:07 PM
The Wings chalked up seven straight home wins.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Odde Ice Center.

