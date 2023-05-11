Here's who won the hardware for the 2022-23 NAHL season

The NAHL announced its awards for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon as three All-NAHL teams were released and 14 individual awards were handed out.

Oklahoma forward Joey Delgreco was named both the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year, and was both a All-NAHL First Team and All-Rookie Team selection. The Augustana commit racked up 69 points (22-47-69) in 60 games during his first NAHL season. Delgreco’s 69 points were tied for third in the league.

Minot forward Hunter Longhi was also named the league’s Forward of the Year and was an All-NAHL First Team selection after finishing second in the league with 71 points, while Minot forward Chase LaPinta was named to both the All-Rookie Team and All-NAHL Second Team.

LaPinta and Minnesota forward Kevin Marx Noren tied for the league goal lead with 34.

League awards were voted on by the NAHL’s 29 head coaches and many of the 29 teams were represented. Here’s a complete list of this year’s winners.

MVP: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

Rookie of the Year: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

Forward of the Year: Hunter Longhi, Minot Minotauros

Defenseman of the Year: Pierce Patterson, Amarillo Wranglers

Goaltender of the Year: Simon Bucheler, Shreveport Mudbugs

Coach of the Year: Garrett Roth, Oklahoma Warriors

GM of the Year: Clint Mylymok, Maryland Black Bears

Executive of the Year: Rick Bouchard, Johnstown Tomahawks

Organization of the Year: Oklahoma Warriors

The Oklahoma Warriors are your 2022-23 North American Hockey League Regular Season Champions!

Academic Achievement Award: Matthew Desiderio, Austin Bruins

Matthew Desiderio found the back of the net in Team Central's 5-4 loss to Team South at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. The left-shot defenseman was one of six Austin players at the event.

Leadership Award: Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears

Community Service Award: Hayden Nichol, F, Shreveport Mudbugs

Broadcaster of the Year: Zach Defreitas, Springfield Jr. Blues

Volunteer of the Year: Trina Gilhooly, Bismarck Bobcats

All-NAHL First Team

David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals

Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros

Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors

Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers

Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs

All-NAHL Second Team

Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros

Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness

Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines

Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears

Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels

All-NAHL Rookie Team

Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

David Deputy, F, Philadelphia Rebels

Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros

Weston Knox, D, Minot Minotauros

Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines

Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo

Congratulations to Windigo goalie Gavin Moffatt for being named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team as Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year!



Let's go Windigo! pic.twitter.com/sfhuVQaHHN — Wisconsin Windigo (@WiscWindigo) May 11, 2023

All-Central Division Team

Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros

Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros

Gavin Morrisey, F, Austin Bruins

Jack Malinski, D, Austin Bruins

Broten Sabo, D, St. Cloud Norsemen

Trent Wiemken, G, Austin Bruins

All-East Division Team

David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals

Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears

Paul MInnehan, F, Northeast Generals

Sean Kilcullen, D, Maryland Black Bears

Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears

Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels

All-Midwest Division Team

Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness

Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines

Sam Rice, F, Chippewa Steel

Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines

Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs

Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo

All-South Division Team

Chase Davis, F, Amarillo Wranglers

Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

William Howard, F, New Mexico Ice Wolves

Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors

Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers

Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs