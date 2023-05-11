Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Here's who won the hardware for the 2022-23 NAHL season

Joey Delgreco named NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year while Warriors dominate league awards; All-NAHL teams and individual awards announced Thursday afternoon

NAHL TP Garrett Roth Coach.JPG
Oklahoma Warriors head coach Garrett Roth was an assistant coach for Team South at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament in Pittsburgh. Roth led the Warriors to an NAHL best 44-14-1-1 record during the regular season and was named the league's Coach of the Year Thursday.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:51 PM

The NAHL announced its awards for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon as three All-NAHL teams were released and 14 individual awards were handed out.

Oklahoma forward Joey Delgreco was named both the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year, and was both a All-NAHL First Team and All-Rookie Team selection. The Augustana commit racked up 69 points (22-47-69) in 60 games during his first NAHL season. Delgreco’s 69 points were tied for third in the league.

Minot forward Hunter Longhi was also named the league’s Forward of the Year and was an All-NAHL First Team selection after finishing second in the league with 71 points, while Minot forward Chase LaPinta was named to both the All-Rookie Team and All-NAHL Second Team.

LaPinta and Minnesota forward Kevin Marx Noren tied for the league goal lead with 34.

League awards were voted on by the NAHL’s 29 head coaches and many of the 29 teams were represented. Here’s a complete list of this year’s winners.

MVP: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

Rookie of the Year: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors

Joey DelGreco.jpg
CCHA
Augustana recruit/former Thunderhawk Joey Delgreco named NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year
Joey Delgreco earns 2 top honors, Vikings recruit takes home Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League's top honor after leading league in GAA, save percentage. Will Howard of New Mexico named all-division
May 11, 2023 12:26 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Forward of the Year: Hunter Longhi, Minot Minotauros

Defenseman of the Year: Pierce Patterson, Amarillo Wranglers

Goaltender of the Year: Simon Bucheler, Shreveport Mudbugs

Coach of the Year: Garrett Roth, Oklahoma Warriors

GM of the Year: Clint Mylymok, Maryland Black Bears

Executive of the Year: Rick Bouchard, Johnstown Tomahawks

Organization of the Year: Oklahoma Warriors

Academic Achievement Award: Matthew Desiderio, Austin Bruins

NAHL TP Matthew Desiderio Austin.JPG
Matthew Desiderio found the back of the net in Team Central’s 5-4 loss to Team South at the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament. The left-shot defenseman was one of six Austin players at the event.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Leadership Award: Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears

Community Service Award: Hayden Nichol, F, Shreveport Mudbugs

Broadcaster of the Year: Zach Defreitas, Springfield Jr. Blues

Volunteer of the Year: Trina Gilhooly, Bismarck Bobcats

All-NAHL First Team

David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals
Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros
Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors
Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers
Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs

All-NAHL Second Team

Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness
Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines
Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears
Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels

All-NAHL Rookie Team

Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
David Deputy, F, Philadelphia Rebels
Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Weston Knox, D, Minot Minotauros
Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines
Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo

All-Central Division Team

Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros
Gavin Morrisey, F, Austin Bruins
Jack Malinski, D, Austin Bruins
Broten Sabo, D, St. Cloud Norsemen
Trent Wiemken, G, Austin Bruins

All-East Division Team

David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals
Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears
Paul MInnehan, F, Northeast Generals
Sean Kilcullen, D, Maryland Black Bears
Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears
Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels

All-Midwest Division Team

Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness
Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines
Sam Rice, F, Chippewa Steel
Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines
Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo

All-South Division Team

Chase Davis, F, Amarillo Wranglers
Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
William Howard, F, New Mexico Ice Wolves
Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors
Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers
Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
