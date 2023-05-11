Here's who won the hardware for the 2022-23 NAHL season
Joey Delgreco named NAHL MVP and Rookie of the Year while Warriors dominate league awards; All-NAHL teams and individual awards announced Thursday afternoon
The NAHL announced its awards for the 2022-23 season Thursday afternoon as three All-NAHL teams were released and 14 individual awards were handed out.
Oklahoma forward Joey Delgreco was named both the league’s MVP and Rookie of the Year, and was both a All-NAHL First Team and All-Rookie Team selection. The Augustana commit racked up 69 points (22-47-69) in 60 games during his first NAHL season. Delgreco’s 69 points were tied for third in the league.
Minot forward Hunter Longhi was also named the league’s Forward of the Year and was an All-NAHL First Team selection after finishing second in the league with 71 points, while Minot forward Chase LaPinta was named to both the All-Rookie Team and All-NAHL Second Team.
LaPinta and Minnesota forward Kevin Marx Noren tied for the league goal lead with 34.
2022-23 All-NAHL 2nd Team:— NAHL (@NAHLHockey) May 11, 2023
Forward: Chase LaPinta, @MinotauroHockey
Forward: Kevin Marx Noren, @mnwilderness
Forward: Jackson Reineke, @anchoragewolve1
Defense: Joey Potter, @fbx_IceDogs
Defense: Luke Van Why, @BlackBearsNAHL
Goalie: Jakub Krbecek, @PhillyRebels pic.twitter.com/up80UPhrBN
League awards were voted on by the NAHL’s 29 head coaches and many of the 29 teams were represented. Here’s a complete list of this year’s winners.
MVP: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
Rookie of the Year: Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
Forward of the Year: Hunter Longhi, Minot Minotauros
Defenseman of the Year: Pierce Patterson, Amarillo Wranglers
Goaltender of the Year: Simon Bucheler, Shreveport Mudbugs
Coach of the Year: Garrett Roth, Oklahoma Warriors
GM of the Year: Clint Mylymok, Maryland Black Bears
Executive of the Year: Rick Bouchard, Johnstown Tomahawks
Organization of the Year: Oklahoma Warriors
The Oklahoma Warriors are your 2022-23 North American Hockey League Regular Season Champions! We're still not done, but it's been a heck of a season so far!#FightLikeWarriors⚔️ #OklahomaHockey pic.twitter.com/0u7QO48sYI— Oklahoma Warriors NAHL (@OkWarriors_NAHL) April 2, 2023
Academic Achievement Award: Matthew Desiderio, Austin Bruins
Leadership Award: Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears
Community Service Award: Hayden Nichol, F, Shreveport Mudbugs
Broadcaster of the Year: Zach Defreitas, Springfield Jr. Blues
Volunteer of the Year: Trina Gilhooly, Bismarck Bobcats
All-NAHL First Team
David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals
Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros
Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors
Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers
Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs
2022-23 All-NAHL 1st Team:— NAHL (@NAHLHockey) May 11, 2023
Forward: David Andreychuk, @negenerals
Forward: Joey Delgreco, @OkWarriors_NAHL
Forward: Hunter Longhi, @MinotauroHockey
Defense: Owen Baumgartner, @OkWarriors_NAHL
Defense: Pierce Patterson, @NAHLwranglers
Goalie: Simon Bucheler, @mudbugshockey pic.twitter.com/CDjpVzxNYY
All-NAHL Second Team
Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness
Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines
Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears
Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels
All-NAHL Rookie Team
Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
David Deputy, F, Philadelphia Rebels
Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Weston Knox, D, Minot Minotauros
Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines
Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo
Congratulations to Windigo goalie Gavin Moffatt for being named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Team as Goalie of the Year and Rookie of the Year!— Wisconsin Windigo (@WiscWindigo) May 11, 2023
Let's go Windigo! pic.twitter.com/sfhuVQaHHN
All-Central Division Team
Chase LaPinta, F, Minot Minotauros
Hunter Longhi, F, Minot Minotauros
Gavin Morrisey, F, Austin Bruins
Jack Malinski, D, Austin Bruins
Broten Sabo, D, St. Cloud Norsemen
Trent Wiemken, G, Austin Bruins
All-East Division Team
David Andreychuk, F, Northeast Generals
Brad McNeil, F, Maryland Black Bears
Paul MInnehan, F, Northeast Generals
Sean Kilcullen, D, Maryland Black Bears
Luke Van Why, D, Maryland Black Bears
Jakub Krbecek, G, Philadelphia Rebels
All-Midwest Division Team
Kevin Marx Noren, F, Minnesota Wilderness
Jackson Reineke, F, Anchorage Wolverines
Sam Rice, F, Chippewa Steel
Trent Powell, D, Anchorage Wolverines
Joey Potter, D, Fairbanks Ice Dogs
Gavin Moffatt, G, Wisconsin Windigo
All-South Division Team
Chase Davis, F, Amarillo Wranglers
Joey Delgreco, F, Oklahoma Warriors
William Howard, F, New Mexico Ice Wolves
Owen Baumgartner, D, Oklahoma Warriors
Pierce Patterson, D, Amarillo Wranglers
Simon Bucheler, G, Shreveport Mudbugs
