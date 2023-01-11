Hamstad scores 2 in Philadelphia Rebels' win over Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks

The Philadelphia Rebels won against the hosting Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 5-2 on Tuesday.

The Rebels took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Max Hamstad . David Deputy and Santino Dinubile assisted.

The Rebels increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Connor Sedlak late into the first, assisted by Dominic Foglia and Declan Loughnane .

The Rebels' Tyler Stern increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Max Hamstad increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period.

Next up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Hat Tricks will host the Black Bears at 6 p.m. CST at Danbury Ice Arena, and the Rebels will visit the Titans at 6:30 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.