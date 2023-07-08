Chris Ratzloff named head coach of Chippewa Steel

ROCHESTER — Four years ago, Chris Ratzloff took over a job from which Casey Mignone was departing.

As Mignone’s rapid ascent in the hockey coaching world continues, Ratzloff is moving up, too.

In the summer of 2019, Ratzloff, a Rochester native and a John Marshall graduate, became the second head coach in Rochester Grizzlies history. He replaced Mignone, the team’s inaugural head coach who left after one season to become an assistant coach with the St. Cloud Norsemen of the North American Hockey League.

For the past two seasons, Mignone has been the head coach and general manager of the Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, Wis.) of the NAHL. But when Mignone accepted an assistant coaching position with a Division I college program, he recommended just one name to Steel owner Kelly Kasik as she began to search for the Steel's next coach and GM.

“Chris has been around the game for a long time,” Mignone said of Ratzloff. “He’s coached a lot of high-level kids at different points. He’s a guy — my assistant coach in Chippewa, Steve Dougherty said this — Ratz is a guy, you meet him for the first time and you feel like you’ve known him for 10 years.

“That comfortability, connecting with people, is half the battle in this job. Getting the players to believe in you and your message, believe that you care about them — and you do care about them — and making sure everyone is pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Ratzloff leaves the Grizzlies after four seasons, two trips to the North American 3 Hockey League’s Fraser Cup national championship game, and one national championship (2022). His teams compiled a remarkable 158-34-12 overall record, an 82.3% winning percentage.

Rochester Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff goes over a drill during a practice at the Rochester Recreation Center during the 2020-21 season. In four seasons as the team's head coach, the 1988 John Marshall grad guided the Grizzlies to a remarkable 158-34-12 record. Post Bulletin file photo

The Grizzlies won regular-season NA3HL Central Division championships in all four of Ratzloff’s seasons as their head coach and won postseason division titles in 2021 and 2022 (the NA3HL playoffs were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

This past season the Grizzlies went 35-12-5 and fell to the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen in the Central Division Finals.

“The thing that excites me most is getting the opportunity to work with some players who I’ve watched and thought ‘I’d love to get a chance to work with those guys,’” Ratzloff said.

The high point on the ice of Ratzloff’s tenure with the Grizzlies came in the spring of 2022, when the team beat in-state rival Granite City 4-0 for the Fraser Cup, the NA3HL national championship. Rochester had reached the title game the year prior — an impressive feat for a third-year franchise — only to fall to the North Iowa Bulls.

The Grizzlies were also named the NA3HL’s Organization of the Year in 2021 and 2022 and Ratzloff was the league’s Coach of the Year both years. Ratzloff also coached the league’s Goalie of the Year his first three seasons on the job — Matthias Backstrom in 2020, Shane Soderwall in 2021 and Owatonna native and current University of Minnesota goalie Zach Wiese in 2022. The Grizzlies had the league’s MVP in 2021, as well, veteran forward Peyton Hart, who was with the franchise from Day 1 as a member of the inaugural team in 2018-19.

Ratzloff also credited his assistant coaches — Mike Aikens in his first two seasons, then Tyler Veen the past two seasons — with building the teams that brought championships to Rochester.

“I think just the culture we’ve built and the systems we’ve built are what I’m proudest of,” Ratzloff said. “Casey started it that first year, then he said ‘go young, develop these kids and move ‘em on.’ I look back at a guy like Peyton Hart, such an incredible college career so far (at Wisconsin-Stout). If he decides he wants to play pro hockey, he has that potential.

“Then look at the eight guys from the title team last year that played in the (NAHL) last year. … It’s been about developing players and giving them opportunities to move on. I love the banners and I love the ring, but seeing the advancement of players is what I’m most proud of.”