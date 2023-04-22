Great start for St. Cloud Norsemen with win over Aberdeen Wings

The St. Cloud Norsemen hold the upper hand against the Aberdeen Wings, after winning 2-1 on the road in game one.

The Norsemen opened strong, right after the puck drop with Tyler Dysart scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Andrew Clarke and Jack Wandmacher .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kade Peterson scored, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Wyatt Wurst .

Jordan Ronn narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period.

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Aberdeen at Odde Ice Center.