Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Great start for St. Cloud Norsemen with win over Aberdeen Wings

The St. Cloud Norsemen hold the upper hand against the Aberdeen Wings, after winning 2-1 on the road in game one.

img_500274788_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:03 PM

The St. Cloud Norsemen hold the upper hand against the Aberdeen Wings, after winning 2-1 on the road in game one.

The Norsemen opened strong, right after the puck drop with Tyler Dysart scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Andrew Clarke and Jack Wandmacher .

The Norsemen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kade Peterson scored, assisted by Hunter Hanson and Wyatt Wurst .

Jordan Ronn narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period.

Next up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST, this time in Aberdeen at Odde Ice Center.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
PRITCHARD.ACTION.jpg
NAHL
How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Austin Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved
April 21, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Anchorage vs New Jersey
NAHL
NAHL Playoff Preview: Defending champs, league champs and Amarillo are heating up for title run
April 20, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
April 20, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf