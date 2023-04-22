Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Great start for Oklahoma Warriors with win over Amarillo Wranglers

img_500274784_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:08 PM

The Oklahoma Warriors hold the upper hand against the Amarillo Wranglers, after winning 5-2 at home in game one.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Joey Delgreco . Garrett Horsager and Drew Sutton assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when William Ahlrik scored, assisted by Cole Teleki and Brendan Williams .

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Drew Sutton late in the first, assisted by Cole Teleki and Owen Baumgartner .

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Brendan Williams scored, assisted by William Ahlrik and Therien Thiesing .

The Wranglers' Pierce Patterson narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the first, assisted by Ben Ivey and Rihards Simanovics .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Warriors led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Drew Sutton increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Garrett Horsager and Brendan Williams.

Coming up:

The teams play each other again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
