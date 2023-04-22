Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Great start for Maine Nordiques with win over New Jersey Titans

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:42 PM

The Maine Nordiques hold the upper hand against the New Jersey Titans, after winning 3-0 on the road in game one.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Nordiques took the lead when Henrik Hallberg scored the first goal assisted by Jonny Meiers and Filip Wiberg .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Evan Orloff netted one, assisted by David Helledy and Patrick Schmiedlin .

The Nordiques increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Kellen Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Aidan Coupe and Brendan Gibbons . That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The teams play each other again for Game 2 on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Middletown Ice World Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
