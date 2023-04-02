Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Great celebration scenes as Maryland Black Bears secured the title with a win against Philadelphia Rebels

The Maryland Black Bears had every reason to celebrate after a 4-3 win on the road against the Philadelphia Rebels. The result means that Maryland has sealed the title.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:36 AM

Maryland's Gunnar VanDamme scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kal Essenmacher . Trey Scott and Sean Kilcullen assisted.

Carter Casper scored early into the second period, assisted by Max Hamstad and David Deputy .

The Rebels made it 2-1 with a goal from Connor Sedlak .

Greg Spitznagel then tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 3-1. Dominic Foglia and David Deputy assisted.

Late, hunter ramos scored a goal, assisted by Riley Ruh and Trey Scott, making the score 3-2.

Christian Catalano tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Sean Kilcullen and William Hakansson .

Gunnar VanDamme took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Jesse Horacek and Trey Scott.

The result means the Black Bears have secured the title.

Next up:

The Rebels play Johnstown away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hollydell Ice Arena. The Black Bears will face Danbury at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
