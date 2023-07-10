Giving up baseball for hockey has proven to be a great choice for Peyton Platter

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Peyton Platter, originally from Mondovi, Wisconsin, had a tough decision to make his senior year of high school; either choose to start looking at colleges to play baseball at or sign a tender with the Chippewa Steel to compete in the NAHL. It wasn't an easy choice as Platter was both a standout baseball and hockey player for Eau Claire's Memorial High School. Eventually he chose hockey, and every day since then it seems more and more like he made the right choice.

‘22 Uncommitted Peyton Platter (@MASH_BASEBALL) Comes up in a big bases-loaded spot for an RBI. Good line drive approach to get the foot down early and get the bat head through the zone on a flat plane. @PBRWisconsin #17uNat pic.twitter.com/f1Yi3Hr8TV — PBR Georgia (@PBRGeorgia) July 17, 2021

Platter's senior year of high school he captained the Old Abe's hockey team and led them in points with 24 goals and 33 assists over 22 contests. He also had a solid season with Team Wisconsin's U18 AAA hockey squad. That spring, the 6-foot-1 forward was named a 2022 Wisconsin Boys Hockey Player of the Year Finalist and was the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram's All-Area Boys Hockey Player of the Year.

It was hard for the Chippewa Steel to not notice Platter, who played high school hockey down the road from their home rink in Chippewa Falls. He signed a tender with the junior hockey club on Nov. 1, 2021. Platter appeared in three games for the Steel over his senior year of high school, which helped acclimate him to the team and the level of play a little bit.

The forward officially made the Steel roster the summer after his varsity career at Memorial ended. Sometimes it can take skaters a year or two to adapt to the level of junior hockey, but Platter made an immediate impact on the squad and finished fifth on the team in total points in 2022-23 with 17 goals and 14 assists over 59 games played. He was eventually named the Chippewa Steel Rookie of the Year.

Seeing young men like Peyton earn a Division 1 scholarships make what I do so enjoyable. In the fall of 2021 his dad asked if Chippewa was serious about him, or if he should go on a baseball visits to SD. Glad you played hockey, and congrats again! https://t.co/MBFvtTxadb — Brandon Ferns (@Ferns56) June 28, 2023

"It was a little bit of a struggle at the beginning, but as the year went on I had more confidence and got better and more comfortable," said Platter about his first year with the Steel. He got to live at home while playing junior hockey since his parent's house is only a 25-minute drive to the rink.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 19-year-old forward got better and better as the year went on with Chippewa, he started to get more and more NCAA Division I hockey coaches starting to reach out. Alaska-Fairbanks was one of the teams that were very interested and because Platter already had multiple connections with the coaching staff, it made the decision an easy one. He announced his commitment to the Nanooks on June 26.

"Extremely excited to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for all the help and support along the way," Platter posted on his Instagram page.

"I think I'm a 200-foot player," said Platter about what he brings to the table as a forward. "I go out in the corners and get in the d-zone and I try to help the team win."

It's been an impressive year for Chippewa players. With Platter's commitment, the top six scorers for the Steel in 2022-23 are now all Division I committed. They are Kazumo Saski (Lake Superior State), Matthew Brille (Brown), JJ Grainda (Stonehill), alongside Kade Nielsen and Sam Rice (both Minnesota State). Goaltenders Carter Wishart (Colgate) and Adam Gajan (Minnesota Duluth) are both DI netminders, and Gajan was taken 35th overall to the Chicago Blackhawks at the NHL Entry Draft this summer. And that's not even all of the Division I committed players on the roster!

Now that the 6-foot-1 forward has his recruitment out of the way, he can breathe a sigh of relief that he did make the right decision in choosing to focus on hockey. He plans on returning to the Steel this upcoming season before likely heading to Fairbanks in the fall of 2024. Platter hopes to be more of a leader with Chippewa this year and knows that the team will have a lot of returners to the roster, which will make them a dangerous squad. In his free time, you can likely find the Wisconsin native enjoying the outdoors by golfing, hunting or fishing.