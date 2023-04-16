Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Galante's two goals net Johnstown Tomahawks victory over New Jersey Titans

The Johnstown Tomahawks beat the visiting New Jersey Titans on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:17 PM

The Johnstown Tomahawks beat the visiting New Jersey Titans on Saturday, ending 4-2.

The Tomahawks opened strong, right after the puck drop with Anthony Galante scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Will Moore and Dylan Shane .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nick Ahern struck, assisted by Will Moore and Justin Rapp .

The Titans' Michael Young narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Arhip Sidarovich .

The Tomahawks increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Andrew King scored, assisted by James Barbour and David Matousek .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Tomahawks.

Arhip Sidarovich narrowed the gap to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Anthony Calafiore .

