Former Gopher Nick Lehr's work with Austin goalies has Bruins on the cusp of a NAHL title

BLAINE, Minn. — Ducking out of the raucous celebration going on in the locker room for a minute, after the Bruins advanced to the NAHL title game via a 4-2 win over the Maryland Black Bears on Sunday evening, Austin goalie coach Nick Lehr talked restaurants, and hockey.

Lehr, who is now in his fifth season with the Bruins — three of them as a player and now two as a coach — admitted that there is some really good Asian food available in southern Minnesota.

“But nothing compares to what you can get over there,” said Lehr, who returned to Austin in 2021 after two years — at the height of the pandemic — in Beijing, China, working with the Los Angeles Kings in their goalie development program.

Originally from Roseville, Minnesota, Lehr parlayed on-ice success with the Bruins over the course of three seasons into a Division I college opportunity with the Minnesota Gophers. His minutes were limited at the U of M, playing behind two-time Big Ten goalie of the year Eric Schierhorn. But Lehr earned a college degree and clearly has a knack for coaching, as evidenced by his most recent pupil backstopping the Bruins to a one-game, winner-take-all shot at the Robertson Cup on Tuesday night versus the Oklahoma Warriors.

In the Bruins’ 10 playoff games, Fargo native Trent Wiemken is now 8-1-1, after allowing two goals on 30 shots in the semifinal clincher versus Maryland. Wiemken, who was a prep standout at Fargo Davies and played one period for the Fargo Force this season as well, said that Lehr’s experience has made a world of difference for him this season.

“It’s awesome for us having Nick. He’s been on this team, he’s been through this league for three years and then he was at Minnesota, so it makes sense that he’s directing us,” Wiemken said. “He’s been to the Robertson Cup finals so he’s been working with us every day to get us mentally right, not doing too much and not doing too little and getting us to the right preparedness every night.”

Before getting his college degree as a backup goalie for the Minnesota Gophers, Roseville, Minnesota, native Nick Lehr played three seasons in the NAHL for the Austin Bruins, and returned to be their goalie coach for the 2023-24 season. Rochester Post-Bulletin

Both of the Austin goalies have the big frames and the quick reflexes that scouts look for in puck-stoppers. For the Bruins to have this level of success, their coach praises Lehr for working as much with their psyches, making sure they are not overreacting when things go badly.

“He’s one of the best goalie coaches I’ve ever seen or had. He’s so in tune with goaltenders and how they think,” said Bruins head coach Steve Howard. “At this age a big part of it is controlling their emotions and I almost think of Nick as a goalie guru/psychologist.”

Lehr, for his part, has been literally all over the world, traveling throughout the Big Ten with the Gophers and living in Asia with the Kings, but the chance to work with his old team drew him back to Austin, and within a win of the NAHL title.

“Trent has been great to work with, and has stepped up gin. I like to call him ‘the boss’ and he’s in charge,” Lehr said. “I’m reliving this moment, kind of. I’ve been here and I just want them to go further than I did.”

With the Robertson Cup finale up next, Lehr, Wiemken and the Bruins are one win from reaching that goal.