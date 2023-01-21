Finally a win – St. Cloud Norsemen have ended losing streak after 5-4 vs. Austin Bruins

On Friday, the St. Cloud Norsemen ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Austin Bruins. The final score was 5-4.

The Bruins took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josh Giuliani . Ethan Lindahl and Jackson Luther assisted.

The Norsemen's Hunter Hanson tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Nik Hong and Duke Kiffin .

The Bruins' Ocean Wallace took the lead late in the first, assisted by James Goffredo and Matys Brassard .

The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from James Goffredo with a minute left into the first, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Dylan Cook .

One goal were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Blake Perbix took the lead in the third period, assisted by Duke Kiffin and Ryan Thomas.

Andrew Clarke increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Kade Peterson .

The Bruins narrowed the gap to 5-4 with 19 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Dylan Cook, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Josh Giuliani.

Ahead of the game, the Bruins had five straight wins.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.