Finally a win – St. Cloud Norsemen have ended losing streak after 5-4 vs. Austin Bruins
On Friday, the St. Cloud Norsemen ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Austin Bruins. The final score was 5-4.
The Bruins took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josh Giuliani . Ethan Lindahl and Jackson Luther assisted.
The Norsemen's Hunter Hanson tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Nik Hong and Duke Kiffin .
The Bruins' Ocean Wallace took the lead late in the first, assisted by James Goffredo and Matys Brassard .
The Bruins increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from James Goffredo with a minute left into the first, assisted by Ocean Wallace and Dylan Cook .
One goal were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.
Blake Perbix took the lead in the third period, assisted by Duke Kiffin and Ryan Thomas.
Andrew Clarke increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Kade Peterson .
The Bruins narrowed the gap to 5-4 with 19 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Dylan Cook, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Josh Giuliani.
Ahead of the game, the Bruins had five straight wins.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.