Finally a win – New Mexico Ice Wolves have ended losing streak after 7-4 vs. Oklahoma Warriors

On Friday, the New Mexico Ice Wolves ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Oklahoma Warriors. The final score was 7-4.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from William Howard . Jack Dalton and JD Metz assisted.

The Ice Wolves' William Howard increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by JD Metz.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Ice Wolves led 4-2 going in to the third period.

The Warriors narrowed the gap again early into the third period when Drew Sutton scored, assisted by Malte Hasselgren .

Ryan Johnson increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by William Howard and JD Metz.

Therien Thiesing narrowed the gap to 5-4 six minutes later.

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 6-4 with 57 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Howard, assisted by Jeff Hutchinson .

The Ice Wolves increased the lead to 7-4 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Hunter Hastings , assisted by Sully Scholle .

Coming up:

The Ice Wolves host El Paso on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at Los Alamos Ice Rink. The Warriors will face Lone Star on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Blazers Ice Centre.