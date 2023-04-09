Finally a win – Maine Nordiques have ended losing streak after 5-4 vs. New Jersey Titans

On Saturday, the Maine Nordiques ended their wretched run of six straight defeats with a win over the New Jersey Titans. The final score was 5-4 in overtime.

Maine's Oliver Genest scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Titans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Michael Young scoring in the first minute, assisted by Levente Keresztes .

The Titans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Chris Battaini scored, assisted by Owen Luik .

The Nordiques' Oliver Genest narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Titans led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Kellen Murphy narrowed the gap to 4-3 early in the third period, assisted by Brendan Gibbons and Nicholas Bernardo .

Brendan Gibbons tied the game 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Bernardo and Laurent Trepanier . The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Oliver Genest scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Anthony Achille and Evan Orloff .

The Titans' run of six consecutive wins has ended.

Next up:

On Friday the Nordiques will play at home against the Rebels at 6:05 p.m. CST at The Colisee, while the Titans will face the Tomahawks road at 6:30 p.m. CST at 1st Summit Arena.