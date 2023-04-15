Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Finally a win – Lone Star Brahmas have ended losing streak after 4-2 vs. Corpus Christi IceRays

On Friday, the Lone Star Brahmas ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Corpus Christi IceRays. The final score was 4-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:29 PM

The Brahmas took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Macdonald . Johan Rosenquist and Matthew Macdonald assisted.

The Brahmas' Mason Mara increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Dhillon Wilde and Shane Carr .

The Brahmas increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Comishock late into the first, assisted by Ray Murakami .

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a minute left into the first when Leonhard Korus scored, assisted by Simon Becar and Owen Thomas .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Brahmas.

The IceRays narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period when Gage Parillo netted one, assisted by Bryce Cooper and Anthony Cafarelli .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at NYTEX Sports Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
