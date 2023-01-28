Finally a win – Kenai River Brown Bears have ended losing streak after 3-2 vs. Wisconsin Windigo

On Friday, the Kenai River Brown Bears ended their wretched run of four straight defeats with a win over the Wisconsin Windigo. The final score was 3-2.

Kenai River's Hayden Walters scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kotaro Tsutsumi . Hunter Newhouse and Luke Anderson assisted.

The Windigo tied the score 1-1 within the first minute of the second period when Luke Levandowski found the back of the net, assisted by Victor Widlund and Cole Mickel .

The Brown Bears made it 2-1 with a goal from Hayden Walters.

Zachary Cline tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Luke Levandowski and Daniil Dolzhenko .

Hayden Walters took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Garett Drotts and Ben Monson .

The Windigo's run of seven consecutive wins has ended.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.