Finally a win – Amarillo Wranglers have ended losing streak after 5-4 vs. Shreveport Mudbugs

On Saturday, the Amarillo Wranglers ended their wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over the Shreveport Mudbugs. The final score was 5-4.

Amarillo's Chase Davis scored the game-winning goal.

The Mudbugs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eric Vitale scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jaden Goldie and Drake Morse .

The Mudbugs increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nick Marino scored, assisted by Jake Mack and Liam Fleet .

The Wranglers' Kyle Demarco narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Chase Davis.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Wranglers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

The Mudbugs tied the score 4-4 early in the third period when Ryan Burke found the back of the net, assisted by Hayden Nichol .

Chase Davis took the lead late into the third, assisted by Nikolas Campbell and Preston Brighton .

The Wranglers were whistled for five penalties, while the Mudbugs received seven penalties.

The Mudbugs' run of five consecutive wins has ended.

Coming up:

The Wranglers play El Paso away on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Budweiser Bull Pen. The Mudbugs will face Corpus Christi at home on Friday at 7:11 p.m. CST at George's Pond Hirsch Coliseum.