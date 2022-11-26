Fairbanks Ice Dogs pull ahead in the third to defeat Anchorage Wolverines

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs were victorious at home against the Anchorage Wolverines. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Fairbanks pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.

Fairbanks' McCabe Dvorak scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Layten Liffrig. Kory Diponio and Logan Lyke assisted.

The Wolverines' Jackson Reineke increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Aiden Westin and Fedya Nikolayenya.

Jake Cameron scored in the second period, assisted by Jack Thomas and Joey Potter.

Jack Dolan then tallied a goal late in the second period, making the score 2-2. Noah Wood and Jake Cameron assisted.

McCabe Dvorak took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Cameron Ricotta and Billy Renfrew.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Fairbanks at Big Dipper Ice Arena.