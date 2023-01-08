Fairbanks Ice Dogs keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Fairbanks Ice Dogs as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Springfield Jr. Blues, making it five in a row. They won 2-1 over Springfield.

The Ice Dogs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Colin Goff .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Tyler Herzberg beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Thomas and Brady Welsch .

The Jr. Bues narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 01.50 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jake Peterson , assisted by Cole Lonsdale and Mac Gadowsky .

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Jr. Bues hosting the Jets at 7 p.m. CST at Edwards Ice Arena, and the Ice Dogs playing the Brown Bears at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.