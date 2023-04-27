Fairbanks Ice Dogs hire Ryan Theros as next head coach

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Fairbanks Ice Dogs named Two Harbors, Minnesota, native Ryan Theros the fifth head coach in franchise history Thursday morning.

Theros, 41, comes to Fairbanks from Yellowstone (NA3HL) and had previously served as an assistant coach for the Waterloo Black Hawks (2018-19) and associate head coach for the Lone Star Brahmas (2019-20).

“We are very excited to welcome Ryan to the Ice Dog family,” Fairbanks general manager Rob Proffitt said in a statement. “I have known him on a personal and professional level for several years and have the utmost confidence in him leading our club.”

Theros played collegiate at Northland College (Division III) in Ashland, Wisconsin, and got his coaching career started in 2010 at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minnesota.

He joined Yellowstone before the 2015-16 season and spent three seasons as the Quakes’ head coach and general manager. Yellowstone went 129-23-5 in that time.

Theros had been working for the Ice Dogs as a scout since last summer and quickly emerged as a candidate when the Ice Dogs and Dave Allison parted ways earlier this month.

“I’m honored and thank (Rob Proffitt) and the organization for the opportunity to be the next head coach of the Ice Dogs,” Theros said. “I want to continue to build on what the great coaches before me have done to develop what it means to be an Ice Dog.”

“Ryan’s experience, success and connectivity in the game will prove fruitful as we take the next step toward the future of the organization,” Proffitt added. “He began scouting for us in 2022, which gives him a baseline of understanding in the players we have recruited for the upcoming season.”

Fairbanks finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-25-6-1 record and fell just three points short of a playoff spot.

Dakota Bell will be retained as an assistant coach, along with the scouting staff, and Theros said he’s looking forward to getting to work right away.

“It’s been an organization that I have always wanted to be a part of and felt it would be a great fit for me,” Theros said. “I’m excited to be a part of a great organization that does a lot of the right things for the players, fans, staff, scouts and everyone involved.”