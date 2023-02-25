Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects NAHL

Fairbanks Ice Dogs grab extra point vs. Anchorage Wolverines in overtime

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the visiting Anchorage Wolverines tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Fairbanks beat Anchorage in overtime 4-3.

img_500258803_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 01:09 AM

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the visiting Anchorage Wolverines tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Fairbanks beat Anchorage in overtime 4-3.

Fairbanks' Brady Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Revelin Mack . Joe Cesario and Wilson Dahlheimer assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Wolverines.

The Ice Dogs tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Julian Recine beat the goalie, assisted by Joey Potter and Mac Gadowsky .

ADVERTISEMENT

In overtime, it took 4:12 before Brady Welsch scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jacob Conrad and Cameron Ricotta .

The Ice Dogs were whistled for no penalties, while the Wolverines received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Fairbanks at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Ethan Dahlmeir.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Notebook: Tomahawks and Norsemen heat up, Gajan continues to impress and 12 players announce commitments
February 23, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Michael Young.jpg
NAHL
NAHL Power Rankings for Feb. 22
February 22, 2023 11:41 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
February 21, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf