Fairbanks Ice Dogs grab extra point vs. Anchorage Wolverines in overtime

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the visiting Anchorage Wolverines tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Fairbanks beat Anchorage in overtime 4-3.

Fairbanks' Brady Welsch scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Revelin Mack . Joe Cesario and Wilson Dahlheimer assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Wolverines.

The Ice Dogs tied the score 3-3 within the first minute of the third period when Julian Recine beat the goalie, assisted by Joey Potter and Mac Gadowsky .

In overtime, it took 4:12 before Brady Welsch scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jacob Conrad and Cameron Ricotta .

The Ice Dogs were whistled for no penalties, while the Wolverines received no penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST, this time in Fairbanks at Big Dipper Ice Arena.