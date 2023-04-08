Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects NAHL

Fairbanks Ice Dogs got a shutout against Chippewa Steel

img_500272373_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 1:09 AM

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up a decisive home win against the Chippewa Steel. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Ice Dogs took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jake Cameron . Joey Potter and Tyler Herzberg assisted.

Cameron Ricotta increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Billy Renfrew and Julian Recine .

In the end the 3-0 came from Jacob Conrad who increased the Ice Dogs' lead, assisted by Joey Potter, with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

The Ice Dogs were whistled for seven penalties, while the Steel received four penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Big Dipper Ice Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
