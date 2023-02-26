Fairbanks Ice Dogs got a shutout against Anchorage Wolverines

The Fairbanks Ice Dogs picked up a decisive home win against the Anchorage Wolverines. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The hosting Ice Dogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Julian Recine . Jacob Conrad and Billy Renfrew assisted.

Justin Biraben scored early in the second period, assisted by Julian Recine and Joey Potter .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 10 p.m. CST at Ben Boeke Ice Arena.