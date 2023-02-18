Fairbanks Ice Dogs beat Kenai River Brown Bears in overtime

The Kenai River Brown Bears hosted the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Fairbanks prevailed. The final score was 6-5.

Fairbanks' Billy Renfrew scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Ice Dogs started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jacob Conrad scoring in the first period, assisted by McCabe Dvorak and Caden Pendo .

The Ice Dogs increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when McCabe Dvorak scored, assisted by Caden Pendo and Jacob Conrad.

The Brown Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Finch late in the first period, assisted by Garett Drotts and Ben Monson .

The Ice Dogs' Billy Renfrew increased the lead to 3-1 with a minute left into the first, assisted by David Clarke and Justin Biraben .

The Brown Bears scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-4 going in to the second break.

The Ice Dogs tied the score 5-5 early into the third period when Kole Altergott found the back of the net, assisted by McCabe Dvorak and Joey Potter .

In overtime, it took 57 seconds before Billy Renfrew scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Joey Potter and Julian Recine .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. CST at Soldotna Regional Sports Complex.