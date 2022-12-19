Fairbanks Ice Dogs beat Janesville Jets in overtime

The Janesville Jets hosted the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Fairbanks prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Fairbanks' Cole Burke scored the game-winning goal.

The Jets opened strong, right after the puck drop with CONNER BROWN scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Ethan Begg .

Cole Burke scored early in the second period, assisted by McCabe Dvorak and Kole Altergott .

Seven minutes into the period, Julian Recine scored a goal, assisted by Jacob Conrad and Billy Renfrew , making the score 2-1.

Ethan Begg tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Gabriel Lundberg and Connor Deturris . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:45 before Cole Burke scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jake Cameron and Joey Potter .

Next games:

The Jets host the Anchorage Wolverines on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Janesville Ice Arena. The Ice Dogs will face Chippewa on the road on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.